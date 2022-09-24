Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,615.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,615 ($31.60) and last traded at GBX 2,635 ($31.84), with a volume of 46863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,725 ($32.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,258.07. The stock has a market cap of £762.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,262.63.

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

Clarkson Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.