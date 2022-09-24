CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.21 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $121.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019784 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002721 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00020144 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CloakCoin Profile
CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,883,763 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CloakCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
