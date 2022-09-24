CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading Down 45%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 45% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 50,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 27.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

