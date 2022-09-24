Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $5.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.
Coeur Mining Trading Down 7.3 %
CDE stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $780.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.