Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $5.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

CDE stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $780.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

