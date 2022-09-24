CoinEx Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $412,578.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $270.67 million and approximately $412,578.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com/token. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

