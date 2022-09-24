Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,338 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,448,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

