Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($22.70).

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Compass Group Company Profile

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,803.50 ($21.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,398.78. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,894.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,771.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

