Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.26. 1,377,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,216. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.41.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

