Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Reaches $378,892.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $378,892.00 and $5.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

