CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63,674.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $63,674.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

