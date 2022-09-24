Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.92% of UMH Properties worth $27,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 179,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,081. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

