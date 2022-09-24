Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.27. 295,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,144. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.