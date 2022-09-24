Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $21.92 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 86,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. 197,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,592. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

