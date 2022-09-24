Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $29.60 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 6.62% of Aaron’s worth $29,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

AAN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 208,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,665. The company has a market cap of $332.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

