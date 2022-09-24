Copiosa Coin Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.04 million and $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Copiosa Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Coin Profile

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Copiosa Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Copiosa Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.