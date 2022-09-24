Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

