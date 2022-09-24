Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.