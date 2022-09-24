CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 11.5%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.29 ($1.32) and last traded at €1.29 ($1.32). 23,007 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.46 ($1.49).

CORESTATE Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.09.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

