CoShi Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $676,842.00 (COSHI)

CoShi Inu (COSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. CoShi Inu has a market capitalization of $676,842.00 and approximately $9,322.00 worth of CoShi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoShi Inu has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One CoShi Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoShi Inu Profile

CoShi Inu launched on April 20th, 2021. CoShi Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. CoShi Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibacorgidog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoShi Inu is corgishiba.dog.

Buying and Selling CoShi Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “$COSHI is the new project of the Shiba Corgi ecosystem. $COSHI is built on Ethereum Blockchain and intended on being a long term project.”

