Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.45.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.
Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
