CPChain (CPC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $71,112.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.”

