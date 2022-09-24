Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

