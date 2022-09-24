Crestchic’s (LOAD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:LOAD opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Wednesday. Crestchic has a 52-week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,957.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

