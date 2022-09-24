Crestchic’s (LOAD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Crestchic Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LOAD opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Wednesday. Crestchic has a 52-week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,957.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
