Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Downgraded by Dawson James

Dawson James downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Down 15.0 %

CRKN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

