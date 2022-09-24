Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $40.00

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded up 150% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 76% against the dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $10,868.00 and $40.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io/en.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners.Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem.”

