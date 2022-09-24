CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $49.98 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007403 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011106 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071010 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10855707 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,732,394,951 coins and its circulating supply is 3,441,750,339 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
