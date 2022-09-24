D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Up 0.6%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 245.10 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 243 ($2.94). 14,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 54,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($2.92).

D4t4 Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £96.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,037.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

D4t4 Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $2.07. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

