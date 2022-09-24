DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Down 3.4% This Week

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $183,200.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

DAFI Protocol launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAFI Protocol’s official website is dafiprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier.”

