Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $415.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,471,072,637 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,072,644 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com/en.
Buying and Selling Dai
