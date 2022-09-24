Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,427. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

