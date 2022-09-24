DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $105,510.00

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $105,510.00 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014236 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.