Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $334.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.58.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

