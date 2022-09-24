Delta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,758,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $31.63. 5,067,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,098. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

