Delta Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

RQI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 606,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,412. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

