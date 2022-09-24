Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.78 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 31,810,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,724,195. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

