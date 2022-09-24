Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

XT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 209,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,013. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

