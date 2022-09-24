Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

