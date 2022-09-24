Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,362. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

