Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €110.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR KRN opened at €85.30 ($87.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.70. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

