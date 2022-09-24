DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.81

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.81 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.49). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 279,370 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.16. The stock has a market cap of £296.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
