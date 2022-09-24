DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.81

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.81 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.49). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 279,370 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.16. The stock has a market cap of £296.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

