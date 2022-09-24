dFund (DFND) One Day Volume Hits $37,407.00

dFund (DFND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One dFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dFund has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. dFund has a total market capitalization of $467,397.00 and approximately $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dFund Profile

dFund was first traded on May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. dFund’s official website is d-fund.io.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund is a platform that makes decentralized hedge funds and loans possible, operating in the vast and technically superb Polkadot ecosystem. The dFund network is composed of different decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) modules acting as decentralized hedge funds/investment funds, or as it likes to call them, dFunds. Investors can invest / pool money into these dFunds, which would be managed by that dFund’s manager and invested for a profit, just like traditional hedge funds. These dFunds can set their terms and conditions, such as the success fee they will charge on achieved profits, and their internal organization, such as the DAO module (in this case a dFund) members electing the dFund manager(s).dFunds will be rated and ranked by their performance, so the decentralized hedge funds with the highest returns will be the most visible ones on the website and dApp of the platform, and users will be able to see the returns and profits (in %) of every dFund which will allow them to make informed decisions about in which dFund they want to invest.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

