Diamond Price Tops $2.96 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $10.97 million and $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00015530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,710,865 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

