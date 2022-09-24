Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

FANG opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

