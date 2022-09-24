Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.