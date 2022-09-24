Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.