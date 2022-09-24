Dipper Network (DIP) Trading Down 32% This Week

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Dipper Network has a market cap of $271,715.48 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.09 or 1.00071801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00068592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

