Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Stephens

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Stephens to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 590,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 76,490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

