Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 136 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.93. 1,331,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

