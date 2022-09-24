Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

