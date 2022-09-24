Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 6,725,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

