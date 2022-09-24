Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

